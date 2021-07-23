With temperatures in the low 90s on Wednesday in Copperas Cove, it was the perfect night to go for a swim, so that is what more than 40 local teens did. The teens came out to the Copperas Cove City Park Pool to hang out with friends and have a good time at the first ever teen night hosted by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation.
Teens paid a small fee to enjoy the pool for their own pool night.
Some teens dove off the deep end, others enjoyed going down the slide. Even others stood under the mushroom waterfall and got completely soaked.
Caycee Hauck is the Copperas Cove Recreation Superintendent and oversaw Wednesday evening’s events.
“We thought since teens do the open swim, we would give this a try and have a night where teens can enjoy swimming with their friends,” Hauck said. “If the turnout is good, then we will try do this event again next summer — maybe twice.
Sammi Lingo came to the swim on Wednesday with a relative.
“I came out to teen night because my cousin Josh Chandler asked me to come, and I told him ‘Sure, why not? I need to get out of the house and do something anyways,’” Lingo said.
Chandler, a soon-to-be freshman at Copperas Cove High School, said it was encouragement from his mother that led him to the pool night.
“I came to teen night because my mom said I should go, so here I am,” Chandler said.
Justin Smith, another teen who came out Wednesday, said, “I wanted to get out of the house and this seemed like a great community event. I also like to swim.”
Two other moms brought their kids out to teen night, because they wanted to get them out of the house and socialize and meet other teens, and have a good time.
Hauck also talked about recent and upcoming events hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.
“July is Parks and Recreation Month and we have a lot going on. Last weekend we did movie in the park and had about 50 people attended,” she said. “There will be another movie in park night this Saturday, July 24. Gates open at 8 p.m. and they will either show “Space Jam” or “Raya.” It is the community’s choice and people can vote for which movie that they want on the Facebook poll. The movie will be shown in the Copperas Cove Park ball field No. 5.”
Adaptive Family Swim is also being held Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the City Park Pool, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The cost is $3.25 per person.
Adaptive family night is for adults, children or families with physical or intellectual disabilities.
