The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreations Spring Break Camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14-18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $72 per child and registration is open to kids ages 5-12.

Attendees will play games, make arts and crafts, and enjoy indoor/outdoor activities. Stop by the office to register in advance. Call 254-542, 2719 for more information.

