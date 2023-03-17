When U.S. Army veteran Michael Harrigan left the military and decided to start driving truck cross-country for a living, life at home remained pretty much the same for his wife, Maria, and the kids.
After all, the retired first sergeant and longtime Copperas Cove resident was gone all the time during his 21-year Army career, so being out on the road for days and weeks at a time making deliveries from coast to coast was not something unusual.
“It was nothing new, because I was used to it,” Maria said.
Twelve years later, when Harrigan came off the road and started making local deliveries only, the story changed.
“That took some getting used to,” Maria said.
Mike agreed: “We had to figure out how to live together again. She had everything set. She had her procedures, the way she did things, and then I come in and disrupt that. I was gone five, six weeks at a time. I might be home two or three days. Then, when I got a local job and was home every night, we had to figure out how to do it all over again.”
It took a couple months for Harrigan to become “domesticated,” but the family adjusted nicely and with their three kids grown now, Maria and Michael spend lots and lots of time together at Fairview Community Church in Cove, where he has been senior pastor for nearly a decade.
Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Lambertville, Mich. Severely injured in a car crash during his junior year in high school — he was unconscious for eight days and hospitalized for a month — the teenager missed too much school to be able to complete that year, so when he recovered (he had to learn to walk again), he decided to join the Army.
After basic training and AIT, he was sent in March 1973 to Germany, where he met Maria Wrede, who was born in Wuerzburg, Bavaria, and moved to Kitzingen after she graduated from school. She had her own apartment and was working as a seamstress in a men’s clothing factory when they were introduced.
“We were young,” Maria said, smiling at the memory.
“She was 26; I was 17,” Pastor Mike said. “I always say she was robbing the cradle. There was this little bar, and her cousin was going with a friend of mine, and she happened to be there, and so we were introduced that way. I sat down and that was it.”
After completing all the red tape required for a G.I. to marry a German girl, wedding bells rang on Oct. 31, 1975, and the couple came to the U.S. in 1977 when Harrigan was assigned to Fort Knox, Ky.
His parents picked them up at the airport for a visit, and Maria’s first look at her new country was less than ideal.
“It was very different,” she said. “It was November, and we flew into Detroit and his parents picked us up. It was at night, and we were going through the slums, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is America? You see all the weeds, and plywood in the windows, newspapers strewn around, cars sitting out on the streets. I was thinking, ‘No, I want to go back home. I don’t want to stay here.’
“The next couple of days when we were staying with the in-laws, we were going through the nice neighborhoods and saw all the (holiday) decorations and stuff. We went to the mall, which was my first time going to a mall. It was nice.”
For most of their lives, the Harrigans were practicing Catholics, active in the church, but started growing disillusioned years ago with things that were going on, and so they started “church-shopping.”
They wound up going to Fairview Community Church, liked what they were hearing on Sundays, and started getting more and more involved. Pastor Mike became building and groundskeeper, then a Sunday school teacher, deacon, senior deacon, associate pastor, and now senior pastor.
“The pastor was really talking from the Bible,” Maria said. “It amazed us, so we came every Sunday. That was 16 years ago.”
Pastor Mike said: “I can tell you ... my life didn’t reflect that I was Christian at all, prior to coming to this church. I thought I was a good Catholic and a good Christian, but my life did not reflect it.
“I didn’t understand what repentance was. I’d go to confession on Saturday, confess my sins, the priest would give me my repentance. I’d go do a couple thousand rosaries, do communion on Sunday, and turn right around on Monday (being) the same person I was Friday. It’s not supposed to work that way.”
One of the new programs Harrigan has brought to Fairview is a three-days-a-week soup kitchen that is free and open to anyone looking for a meal and some friendship. The church at 1202 Veterans Ave. serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. those same days.
“There’s several (area) ministries that do a weekly (soup kitchen) and some do a monthly, but there’s none that do it as often as we do,” Harrigan said. “Sometimes we serve 60 meals during a dinner, and lunch is never under 40 meals.
“Our first and foremost calling as a Christian is to feed the hungry. That’s what Christ told Peter: ‘Take care of my sheep.’
“We have everything from very well-off (people) to homeless that come in here and eat. We have soldiers’ families; we have several homebound folks that neighbors come get food for them. I had the construction workers, when they were doing the sidewalk out here, they would come in and have lunch with us, and sometimes dinner.
“We have several elderly who come just for the fellowship. They’re lonely, sitting at home, and they know there’s a good group of people sitting over here, where they can come and have a conversation and have a good meal. Come and join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.