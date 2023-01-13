Copperas Cove residents looking to get a glimpse into what it’s like to be a police officer can still apply through Jan. 30 for the Citizens Police Academy. The class is limited for 15 participants.
The 36th session of the Copperas Cove Police Department Citizens Police Academy will begin Feb. 9. The classes will meet at the Copperas Cove Police Department from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Copperas Cove Police Department Citizens Police Academy is designed to give interested members of the community insight into the day-to-day operations of their local law enforcement.
For most law-abiding citizens, the only contact they have with the Police is when they are unfortunately stopped for a traffic violation, the police department said in a news release. These relatively few contacts leave individuals with a limited view of what their local law enforcement agency is really doing other than enforcing traffic laws and responding to situations that have already occurred.
The Citizens Police Academy provides an arena for open dialogue and exposure to things that residents care about most; the safety of all members of the community. During the 10-week course, participants are not only instructed in different disciplines within the agency, but are also given the opportunity to actually handle situations that law enforcement handles every day. These situations are staged for the benefit of the participant and it is through these mock scenes that they get exposure to what it is actually like to be “on the other side of the fence” as the officer responding in the scenario.
The course is designed to meet once a week for approximately three hours and participants are allowed to miss up to three classes during that time period and still graduate at the end of the session.
The goals of the academy are simple: first, to provide a venue between the police and the residents they serve and second, (and most important) to enjoy oneself. Those who are interested can contact Lt. Krystal Baker at 254-547-8222, extension 6956 or kbaker@copperascovetx.gov for further information. Applications are on the city’s website www.copperascovetx.gov/files/forms/police/cpa_app.pdf.
