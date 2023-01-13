Copperas Cove residents looking to get a glimpse into what it’s like to be a police officer can still apply through Jan. 30 for the Citizens Police Academy. The class is limited for 15 participants.

The 36th session of the Copperas Cove Police Department Citizens Police Academy will begin Feb. 9. The classes will meet at the Copperas Cove Police Department from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

