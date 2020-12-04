In response to citizen comments from a recent city council meeting, as well as comments city council members have received outside of meetings, Capt. Gabriel Cardona of the Copperas Cove Police Department gave a presentation to the council to update how code compliance has been this year.
He also detailed the process of enforcement from beginning to end after being made aware of an ordinance violation.
Frank Page, a city resident, appeared before the city council for the second time in as many meetings to voice his concerns about violations by some of his neighbors.
He said from his view, since he sees them violating the same ordinances, he feels as though they are getting just a slap on the wrist.
“You got to give them a ticket; they’re getting away with it,” Page said. “I get a ticket for running a stop sign - I gotta go to court or pay the fine.”
During the agenda item, Cardona addressed Page’s concerns.
“Our code compliance staff makes every effort to achieve compliance through voluntary means,” Cardona said. “Enforcement is the last resort — only when all efforts for voluntary compliance have been exhausted.”
Prior to finishing his statement, Page emphasized his displeasure with the conduct of his neighbors.
“They should know the code of ordinances,” Page said. “I go online; I know the rules.”
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 1, code compliance officers either fielded or observed through patrol 3,436 violations by residents. Of those, 20 citations were issued.
“An overwhelming majority of those incidents are able to be addressed through voluntary compliance,” Cardona said. “And that’s one of the reasons why you see the low number of citations.”
During citizen comments, Page said the city can generate revenue if it issued citations on a more frequent basis.
Cardona said the purpose of code compliance is simply that. The purpose is not to be a money-making department of the city.
From violation to enforcement can involve notification, inspection, re-notification, re-inspection and finally a citation. The time from notification to inspection varies based on the violation, but it can be 10, 14 or 30 days.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson also said the time it takes from violation to enforcement can be delayed, because of what they are limited to.
“The only leverage our code enforcement officers have is a ticket,” Wilson said. “... code enforcement officers, although officer is in their title, they do not have the same authority and power as a peace officer.”
Code compliance officers can only make a report of violation on things they can see from public property. If a violation is occurring behind a security fence or in an area that is not visible from public property, then the officer cannot issue a violation notice.
A “great deal of time” has also been spent by the officers checking potential violations to state and local health orders at businesses, related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The most efficient way to report a violation is by either email or through the city’s website.
Violations can be reported at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/code_compliance/codecompliant/.
Violations can be reported in-person or by phone, but due to limited staffing, it may take some time to get a response.
The code compliance office is located at 914 S. Main St., Suite G, and the phone number is 254-542-8966.
After Wilson and Cardona addressed questions from council members such as Fred Chavez, Dan Yancey, Joann Courtland and Jack Smith, the council ultimately agreed to ask them to come back for an updated presentation in May.
Other business
The council approved the re-appointment of F.W. “Bill” Price as the municipal court judge and Lisa Kubala as associate judge. Both will serve for two more years. Both votes were 6-0 after Councilman Marc Payne recused himself from voting.
The council also approved a change to the city’s vision and mission statements.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of reducing the speed limit on Business Highway 190 from Constitution Drive to Avenue D from 40 mph to 35 mph. Councilman Jay Manning voted in opposition.
Finally, the council voted unanimously to table a discussion about changing the Texas Municipal Retirement System plan for the city until March when budget talks begin.
