On Wednesday, the Copperas Cove Police Department announced this week as Animal Control Appreciation Week.
The Copperas Cove Animal Control is an entity of the police department and falls under the command of Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Alber.
Six employees staff the Animal Control — one senior animal control officer, four animal control officers and a kennel attendant.
The city’s Animal Control maintains a healthy, safe, and sanitary shelter for animals housed at the facility, according to the most recent annual report.
The current Animal Control facility, 1601 N. First St., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The facility is closed on Sundays.
