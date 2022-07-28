The Copperas Cove Police Department recently announced its graduation ceremony for the 2022 Law Enforcement Explorer Program cadets. Following an intense three-week training program, cadets who have demonstrated proficiency will receive certificates of completion during a Graduation Ceremony being held in the community room of the Copperas Cove Police Department, located at 302 E. Avenue E, on Aug. 5. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
The graduation is open for the community to attend, and the police department encourages all residents to recognize the accomplishments made by the young adults.
