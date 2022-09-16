The Copperas Cove Police Department earned bragging rights — and a trophy — for its efforts in a chili cook-off against the Police Department Tuesday. The Police Department earned enough votes from area residents at the inaugural Cravings of Cove food-sampling event to earn the win.
“Thank you to Senior Records Clerk, Lauren Castaneda, for her award winning chili recipe,” the Police Department posted on Facebook after the event.
At the event, which was organized by the Morning Exchange Club, Copperas Cove-based restaurants and eateries served food ranging from barbecue, to Hawaiian foods, to chicken, to desserts and even one that offered samples of energy drinks.
“It’s all about giving back to the community and helping businesses grow,” said Clinton Brown, the fundraiser representative for the Exchange Club. “We want to see Copperas Cove grow. Yeah, they’re building a lot of houses and stuff, but a lot of restaurants are setting up shop here as well, but they’re not getting a lot of exposure.”
A constant flow of people — likely in the hundreds — went through the civic center sampling the fare.
“There’s been a pretty good turnout,” Brown said. “We definitely got a lot of people taking pictures, having a great time.”
Walking around with a friend, Chris Courtland took time to offer his thoughts on the event.
“Well, I think it’s a very good venue for this opportunity here,” Courtland said. “I think they (restaurants) need to do a little bit more of this while they’re here in Copperas Cove, because if they don’t, people aren’t going to know where they’re at or what they bring to the table — literally.”
Courtland, whose wife Joann is on the city council and a member of the Exchange Club, said he has been to similar events near Chicago, which is where he is from.
“I think it’s a great eye-opener for Cove,” he said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Hey, all they got is chicken and doughnuts.’ Maybe not.”
Courtland pointed to a few different vendors at the event and pointed out that there is more barbecue in the city than they may realize and a Hawaiian restaurant he likes.
A local flower shop owner, Farida Karpoff, said she enjoyed her time at the inaugural event.
“It was a good turnout,” she said. “There’s some good food, good people.”
Karpoff said being a local business owner, she was familiar with all of the restaurants and eateries on hand for the event.
“We’ve worked with a lot of the people that are here right now,” she said. “We work very closely with Operation Stand Down; you know, we’ve worked with a lot of these vendors that are in here.”
Melissa Browning, who was with Karpoff and her family, said she expects next year’s event to be bigger with more restaurants involved.
Earlier in the evening, Brown said the Exchange Club is planning on making the Cravings of Cove an annual event and have it sometime in the early part of the summer.
