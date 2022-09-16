The Copperas Cove Police Department earned bragging rights — and a trophy — for its efforts in a chili cook-off against the Police Department Tuesday. The Police Department earned enough votes from area residents at the inaugural Cravings of Cove food-sampling event to earn the win.

“Thank you to Senior Records Clerk, Lauren Castaneda, for her award winning chili recipe,” the Police Department posted on Facebook after the event.

