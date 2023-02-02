Cove PD

The Copperas Cove Police Department is scheduled to be recognized during an upcoming city council workshop for an award it received near the end of 2022.

 Herald | File

The Copperas Cove Police Department is scheduled to be recognized during an upcoming city council workshop for an award it received near the end of 2022.

Members of the Belton Police Department will honor the Copperas Cove Police Department at 5 p.m. Tuesday during the city council workshop at 508 S. Second St. The department will also be recognized for the achievement at the 2023 Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.