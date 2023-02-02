The Copperas Cove Police Department is scheduled to be recognized during an upcoming city council workshop for an award it received near the end of 2022.
Members of the Belton Police Department will honor the Copperas Cove Police Department at 5 p.m. Tuesday during the city council workshop at 508 S. Second St. The department will also be recognized for the achievement at the 2023 Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.
On Nov. 29, the Copperas Cove Police Department was officially informed by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program that it would receive the Accredited Law Enforcement Agency Award. Started in 2006, the accreditation program evaluates a police department’s compliance with 168 best business practices for Texas law enforcement.
Texas law enforcement professionals carefully developed these best practices to assist agencies in efficiently and effectively delivering police services to their communities.
These standards cover all aspects of law enforcement operations, including the use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, patrol and investigative procedures and many other areas.
The voluntary process required the Copperas Cove Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of policies, procedures, facilities and operations.
In 2016, the department began the lengthy process of becoming an accredited law enforcement agency by preparing compliance proofs for each Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practice. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review were requested.
The final on-site review took place Oct. 26-27. Trained police chiefs from other areas of the state conducted the review.
The results of the on-site review were then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Accreditation Committee for final analysis.
The Copperas Cove Police Department becomes the 189th agency in Texas out of 2,800 eligible law enforcement agencies to be accredited.
“We have always considered our department to be one of the best in the state, and this independent review should assure citizens we are meeting all Texas law enforcement best practice standards,” department officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.