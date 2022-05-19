Cheryl Foster, the executive secretary of the Copperas Cove Police Department, said Tuesday that when she was hired to do the job on Oct. 8, 1996, she did not envision that she would spend 25 years in the position. The city honored Foster’s recent retirement during Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting.
“Cheryl has been an exemplary employee for the past 25 years, a friend to many, and her presence as the ‘PD Momma’ is already missed by her co-workers and all staff with whom she interacted on a daily basis,” said City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
During her remarks, Foster thanked the police department’s senior leadership: Chief Eddie Wilson, Deputy Chief Jeremy Alber, Deputy Chief Brian Wyers, Capt. Gabriel Cardona and Capt. Les Nace.
In honor of her retirement, Wilson presented Foster with a framed piece of artwork, a monetary gift card and a mayor’s coin.
