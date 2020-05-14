COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department has named a winner in its first-ever Healthcare Heroes Door Decorating Contest.
The department congratulated Dawn Hale and Kaydence Roberts for their winning entry on Facebook Wednesday.
A sign posted alongside the door decorated by Hale and Roberts notes that the door was dedicated to “my grandma, along with all the health care staff she works with at BSWHealth Killeen Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.