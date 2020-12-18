Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic content.
A grisly triple murder Saturday evening resulted in at least the third, fourth and fifth criminal homicides in Copperas Cove this year.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police entered a residence in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street after a call for a welfare check. Upon entry, they saw Cove resident Bryan Richardson near three deceased individuals — two of whom were children — that police identified as Richardson’s family, according to an arrest affidavit.
Richardson is alleged to have stabbed them after police found a kitchen knife covered in blood on the kitchen table next to an empty six-pack of alcohol and an empty bottle of a prescription drug, the affidavit said.
Police were called to the residence for a welfare check after a man said he had been locked out of the house.
In the affidavit, the first responding officer said he had initially made contact with the man just over an hour prior when he was responding to an unrelated alarm call on that block.
After getting into the backyard of the residence, the man told police he shined a light through the windows and spotted a dark liquid on the floor, and the interior garage door was open, the affidavit said.
Upon entering the house, police said there was a large pool of blood in the kitchen and living room, and a small dog was lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.
Outside of a locked room in the southwest corner of the house, police said they saw a large pool of blood. Upon entry into that room, they saw Richardson lying on the bed.
Under the comforter was a woman police identified as his wife, Kiera Michelle Ware. Police also found two juveniles they identified to be his children on the bed.
Police did not release the identities of the children.
Richardson’s clothes were covered in blood, police said in the affidavit.
Police took Richardson into custody and took him to the police station after paramedics evaluated him.
At the police station, officers and detectives noticed lacerations to Richardson’s left arm, which they said he told them were self-inflicted.
Justice of the Peace John Guinn arraigned Richardson Sunday on three counts of murder and set his bond at $750,000 for each count ($2.25 million total).
Other criminal homicides
Earlier this year, Devonn Dozell Mayhew and Eric Wayne Rodgers were both killed in Copperas Cove.
Mayhew, 21, was found dead around 11:15 p.m. July 23 near the intersection of South Seventh Street and West Avenue E. Police are still looking for a “person of interest” who was recorded on security footage near and around the time the shooting took place.
Rodgers, 35, was fatally shot June 15 in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Killeen resident Anthony Ramos, was arrested and charged June 17 with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ramos was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on Sept. 1.
