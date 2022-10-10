The Copperas Cove Police Department reunited a lost tortoise with its family after sharing a brief video of the pet walking to the popular 80s hit “Break my stride.”
“This guy was on the run this morning,” CCPD posted to Facebook Monday morning. “Ok, maybe more like a really slow job, but anyway he was having a shell of a time before patrol found him. If you know where he belongs, please contact us!”
