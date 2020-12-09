Cove police searching for missing woman

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: Francis English has been located by the Copperas Cove Police Department, according to a post made on the department's Facebook page.
COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Francis English is a 66-year-old Hispanic female with a medical condition, according to a news release. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.
She was carrying a white trash bag and a black purse.
She walked away from her residence off of Courtney Lane at approximately noon. If you see her, please contact CCPD at 254-547-8222.
