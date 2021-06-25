The Copperas Cove Police Department wants the public to beat the heat with them during its “Cone with a Cop” event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Waffle Cone, 508 Cove Terrace. Free ice cream will be given to children 12 and under, according to a news release from the department.
Cove police said the goal of the event is to allow young residents to interact with officers in a friendly, relaxed environment.
“Children frequently see us in an enforcement capacity in stressful or volatile situations and we are not afforded the opportunity to spend time with them during those encounters. We are excited about the opportunity to have this event to intermingle with our young citizens in a fun upbeat atmosphere,” the department said Monday.
Parents will also have the opportunity to get their children a “KIDDO card,” which is used to help ID kids 12 years of age and younger. The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will be making “Kid Military Dog Tags,” printed with information to help lost children too young or confused to speak for themselves.
