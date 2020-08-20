Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, named one of the Top 25 Pre-K schools in Texas by H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Awards, opened its doors on Tuesday with more changes than just those caused by the pandemic.
Due to a change in state law, Mae Stevens is offering instruction to 4-year-old students and school for a full day. This is a change from previous years when instruction was offered to both 3- and 4-year-olds and was only a half day.
Teacher Samantha Peck says moving from half-days with 3-year-olds to full days with 4-year-olds provided additional student benefits.
“The students learned so much in just the first day,” Peck said. “There is more one-on-one interaction throughout the day so you get to know your students faster and be able to serve them individually.”
The state requirement had a ripple effect resulting in Mae Stevens making more room for students and hiring additional staff. MSELA hired nine new teachers including a physical education teacher and an additional special education teacher plus teacher aides. The new hires are teaching either virtually or in the classroom.
To keep the young students socially distanced, the school library was moved to the gymnasium stage and the former library was converted to two classrooms. The employee lounge/kitchen/mailroom was converted to a workroom after the workroom was converted into another classroom.
Two office areas were both converted to classrooms and staff were relocated within the school. Classroom changes include smaller class sizes, limiting the number of students in learning centers, and sanitizing learning stations and children’s hands during activities.
Due to the pandemic, students are served meals in their classrooms and the cafeteria serves as a secondary location for physical education to ensure social distancing.
Teacher Robyn Petet is providing virtual instruction to the district’s youngest scholars.
“Our virtual team collaborates daily as a team to ensure we are consistent across the board on what we’re teaching and that our videos we are recording for our kiddos are engaging, interactive, playful and fun,” Petet said. “Teachers are really working with the parents closely to utilize Schoology for their student as we as using it as a parent.”
Mae Stevens is also under new leadership with Leah Miller as the school’s new principal. Miller served as a principal at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Clements/Parsons Elementary and assistant principal at Copperas Cove Junior High. She replaces longtime principal, Mary Derrick, who retired.
“With so many changes, we have pulled together as a team to ensure that students and families are receiving updated information routinely and that parents feel included in their child’s education,” Miller said. “It is an exciting time as we transition to full-day schedules for our 4-year-olds. They are participating and having fun with all the play-based academics provided in their classrooms. They went home tired on the first day. But their smiling faces, seen even behind their face coverings, where right back here on the second day to continue the adventure.”
Veteran teacher Heather Peacock was hired as the school’s first assistant principal this year.
Peacock most recently served as the Department of Defense Education Activity grant director and previously as a classroom teacher.
