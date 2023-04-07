PrintScape LLC reprographics and graphic design services celebrated its grand re-opening earlier this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and mixer hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
Chamber officials and a couple dozen members gathered Monday evening with business owner Hope McKee and her print specialist Amber Ramirez to mark the official re-opening of the three-year-old business at its new location, 409 E. Business 190 (formerly a bookstore).
The business that offers a wide variety of products including marketing materials, business cards, brochures, signs and banners, stickers and labels, and custom items was without a brick-and-mortar home for a while, but now occupies a sparkling, newly redecorated space along Cove’s main thoroughfare.
“We had a location over on (FM) 116, and we went through some changes and outgrew that building, went to another one, and then COVID happened,” McKee said. “We kept serving the community from home, kept all of our production, and did free delivery.
“I’ve been working a lot with Fort Hood for their new (name change) signage, so I knew we needed to be in a storefront. We’ve also been approved as a vendor for Cove ISD, so that was another thing. We were looking and looking and looking, and found this building, finally. It’s perfect. I love it.”
Nancy Nelson, interim president for the Cove chamber, presented McKee with a honorary framed first dollar, and helped her cut a bright red ribbon to signify the official grand opening of the new business headquarters.
“I think it’s amazing.,” Nelson said. “The fact that she was (working) at her house and now is back in a brick-and-mortar. It’s amazing to see businesses come back to help build up Copperas Cove. I encourage everybody to come out and support them. They’re an amazing company, and they do great things with printing.”
Originally from Colorado, McKee is a military spouse who has been in Cove since 2015. After accepting an arrangement of celebratory flowers from her husband and cutting the ribbon, she led the small crowd back inside her new business for a chamber mixer, an informal gathering where members can mix, mingle, and network with other professionals.
According to the PrintScape page on Facebook, the three-employee shop is “big enough to handle everything, and small enough to care.”
“We do everything,” McKee said. “Our core is paper. Marketing materials, blueprints, posters, stickers, you name it. We do have the capability to do banners – mesh, fabric, and vinyl. Signage is a big one.
“We love helping small businesses, especially. We had a customer this morning who came in who normally goes to the library. When she left, she said, ‘Y’all have a place where I can leave a review, right?’
“My passion is helping the community, so that kind of thing makes it all worthwhile. I feel wonderful. I’m so happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.