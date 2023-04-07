PrintScape LLC reprographics and graphic design services celebrated its grand re-opening earlier this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and mixer hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Chamber officials and a couple dozen members gathered Monday evening with business owner Hope McKee and her print specialist Amber Ramirez to mark the official re-opening of the three-year-old business at its new location, 409 E. Business 190 (formerly a bookstore).

