As a total solar eclipse continues to get closer by the day, the opportunities for the city and local businesses to prepare decrease as well.
Considering the upcoming eclipse on April 8, 2024, and the city being within the path of totality, the city of Copperas Cove is preparing for an influx of visitors.
City officials and business leaders wrapped up the second of two town hall meetings this month on Tuesday evening at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
About 40 business owners and individuals came to Tuesday’s town hall meeting, hosted by the city’s Community Events Division. Samantha Martin, the division specialist, took the podium and shared a slide presentation, which provided details of the event, how to plan to view it and several opportunities to benefit from it.
“We have put togther some information, which may be beneficial to folks who are interested in the possible revenue that could come from the influx of people who will come to our city,” Martin said.
She took the audience through some statistics, which showed that Carbondale, Illinois, a town of a smaller size with 21,700 people, saw approximately 50,000 visitors during the last total eclipse August 21, 2017.
The population of Copperas Cove is approximately 37,000.
According to Martin, the Carbondale economy saw the biggest day of sales for the year on the day of the eclipse. In the presentation, Martin said that businesses in Carbondale had some comments that might be helpful to business owners in Copperas Cove to keep in mind.
“Businesses that did not open on the day of the eclips, regretted that decision,” Martin said. “Businesses that did not order eclipse merchandise really missed out. Those that did wished they had ordered more.”
Martin reminded the audience that there were no specific guidelines on who could sell what, but that any eclipse-specific items such as sunglasses, hats or bags that featured Copperas Cove or the surrounding area would be a great souvenier for visitors to collect.
“Most of the visitors will come for the weekend, since the eclipse happens on a Monday,” Martin said.
Copperas Cove schools will be closed for the day, but the district will offer its athletic stadiums as venues for viewing the event. Martin said the details of that arrangement have yet to be finalized.
In Copperas Cove, totality is scheduled to begin at 1:36 p.m. and is scheduled to last 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
The time spent in totality in 2024 will be nearly double what it was in 2017. According to NASA, the longest time of totality in 2017 was 2 minutes, 40.2 seconds.
In his conversations with other cities, Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard said he expects any open space inside city limits to be full.
The Chamber of Commerce has planned a vendor market in downtown Copperas Cove for that weekend.
“If anyone wants to plan an event or has parking space, you are welcome to contact me and we will include the information on our website,” Martin said.
Several attendees at the meeting Tuesday expressed concerns about traffic and the availability of basic grocery and necessity items.
“That’s why we are planning so far ahead,” Martin said. “To give everyone a chance to think through what effect an influx of 50,000 people may have to our daily routines.”
According to Martin, there are several options for people or groups to “host” parking, camping and watching events. The City has created a web page on their site that addresses some of these issues and where people can search for information.
“One suggestion I can offer,” said Casey Wiggins, owner of U.S. Portable Buildings in Cove. “You might look into a satelite internet service.”
He suggested Starlink Mobile had a plan to provide equipment and service for short term use or rental.
“If you plan to use credit/debit card transactions, or if you are hosting a group that would like to have internet service during the event, it might be worthwhile to look into it,” Wiggins said.
