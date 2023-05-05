KEMPNER — Two Copperas Cove residents learned things about themselves as they reflected last week on their experiences in the Spring 2023 edition of Camp Cowboy at Robison Ranch in Kempner.
Residents Charlie Ellis and Autumn Lynch both successfully completed the 12-week course and graduated with their peers last Friday.
Ellis began volunteering at the ranch last summer and received an invitation from Scott Robison, who founded Camp Cowboy in 2016, to go through the course.
“I started coming out to volunteer just to get more comfortable on the ground with horses, because I was really scared of them for a while — kind of out of nowhere,” Ellis said last Friday. “I was not kicked as a child or anything; I just didn’t really know what to do with them.”
Ellis said the course helped him build his confidence and helped him connect with other people. He admitted that the horses helped do that.
The mission of Camp Cowboy is, “To use the powerful bond between horse and man to create an experience that allows veterans to cope with and heal with the burdens they carry,” according to the organization’s website.
Lynch said she had been going through tough times since being the lone survivor of a car accident in which she lost some good friends in July 2022.
“Lane (Scott’s son) and Scott — and just the Robison family as a whole — they were helping me a lot, and they kept telling me, ‘You should come to Camp Cowboy ... it could help you,’” Lynch said. “I always kind of blew it off. I blew it off at first because I was in a wheelchair. I told them let me get to walking and I’ll give it a shot. As soon as I started walking, I came out (here).”
Lynch said there are great benefits to the 12-week course and continually coming out to the ranch.
“Even if there’s a lot of things that I can’t do in Camp Cowboy because of my limitations, but even just coming out here and socializing helps,” the 21-year-old Lynch said.
Classes of instruction for Camp Cowboy iterations include:
Safety briefing
Equine health and wellness
Grooming
Equine behavior
Basic groundwork skills
Farm/ranch management
“It’s a great experience,” Ellis said. “I highly recommend it to everybody that gets the opportunity because it’s just a lot of layers to it. It’s going to help you on pretty much every level.”
Ellis said he had always had an interest in horses as a child, but he never had the opportunity to be around them. It was a bit of self-reflection of sorts that brought him to the ranch to begin volunteering.
“I was writing a story that had to do with a cowboy vibe, and I realized I wasn’t talking about horses; and I don’t know anything about them,” he said. “And then I realized, I’m also kind of scared of them.
“So I came out here just to confront that and be like I’m not sure where this comes from. And when I got out here, I remembered how much I loved horses as a kid. It was never an outlet I got to explore and I started avoiding them, and so it just built on itself.”
Lynch said that though she had a lot to overcome, one horse in particular — Hummer — picked up on that and nurtured her in a way.
“We were doing trailer loading, and the horse basically gave me a hug,” Lynch said. “I was like, ‘Wow. This is really happening right now.’ This couple-thousand pound animal is giving me a hug — someone that he could very easily overpower.
“So whenever Hummer did that, it was like full submission, I see you, I feel you, I’m scared, and this is what I feel like.”
Seeing growth in individuals like Ellis and Lynch is not unique to them, according to Jimmy Tucker, the assistant director of Camp Cowboy and a 21-year veteran of the Army.
“I can tell you that, at first, people are kind of shy people and you can see the anxiety, you can see the emotional response,” Tucker said. “Some people were like me and they just sat at home for years, had nothing to do, and all of a sudden come out here. And we’ll have orientation and we’ll see this guy over here, this girl over here, let’s go over there and two weeks in, all of a sudden everyone is friends.”
Graduates from the Spring 2023 iteration of Camp Cowboy were:
Stephenie Ferguson
Karly Flores
Joshua Davila
Clay McCumber
Paul Martinez IV
Kendra Ashenbrenner
Charlie Ellis
Zachary Losh
Charlotte Brandstetter
Krystal Burnes
Wyatt Ferguson
Autumn Lynch
Camp Cowboy University
Camp Cowboy is about to launch a new program, which will also be free for active duty service members and veterans, which will be called Camp Cowboy University.
“There was a nonprofit called TrainOurTroops that provided a lot of support for veterans and one of the components that the guy who was running TrainOurTroops has is a learning management system,” said Robert Abney, Camp Cowboy’s director of education. “Basically, in that learning management system, there are more than 250 courses that he has agreed to allow us to use for students at Camp Cowboys University.”
Abney, a retired school principal in New Mexico, said some of the classes will be primarily for professional development.
“There’s a resume writing class, there’s an interviewing class, there are some communication classes,” he said Friday. “So there’s some real simple stuff, but there are also some certificate programs. So, let’s say somebody — one of our Camp Cowboy graduates — goes to CTC and gets a welding certificate and wants to start their own business, well, there is a certificate program available through Camp Cowboy University to learn how to run a small business.”
Other certificate programs available in the selection of 250 courses are certificates in organizational leadership, project management and strategic planning, according to Abney.
As the camp’s education director, Abney said his role is two-fold.
“One (role) is helping facilitate Camp Cowboy University and making sure that people are able to access it and use it to get what they want out of it,” he said. “But also, my role is to help our graduates and help veterans find their path: What do we do after we serve and where do we go? A lot of times, people don’t know when they need a little direction. A lot of times, people do know, but they don’t know how to navigate the path.
“That’s really my role: To help veterans find either way through that so that they’re able to do what they want.”
Abney was a classmate of Scott Robison at the New Mexico Military Institute and went on to have a career in education. He retired in 2019 as principal at Las Lunas High School in New Mexico.
