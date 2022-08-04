The smooth sounds of jazz serenaded dozens of locals who listened to the music under the stars last Saturday at Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove. Jazz group Acoustic Jazz Innovative and Killeen artist Jarin Cole, who goes by J.C. Stringz, entertained those who came out.
Cole attends the Berklee College of Music in Boston and visits family in Killeen during breaks.
“I am enjoying it out there, but I am happy to be home for the break doing some side gigs, and doing what I love to do the most and that is playing music and making people smile,” he said last Saturday.
Cole has been performing violin and guitar for local residents and events in and around Central Texas for years.
When the Caylors reached out to him to see if he would like to play at the event, they asked if he knew of any other jazz musicians that could play. It was Cole who suggested the group Acoustic Jazz Innovative.
Three members of the jazz quintet played for the crowd. Justin Kirkxey played guitar, Deon Byrd played trombone, and Alex Buss played bass. Two of the members — Nicholas Ktrujillo and Spencer Nesseridh — could not attend.
The members of the relatively new group primarily met at Temple College, and most of them live either in Killeen or Temple.
Shannon Caylor, one of the owners of Camp Caylor, was pleased with those who came.
“We are really happy with the turnout for ‘Jazz Under the Stars,’” she said. “People look like that they are having a good time enjoying the food, drinks, and the music.”
Danniell Bullock came out to Camp Caylor for the first time after a friend had suggested the jazz event after seeing it on Facebook. She has been in the military for 15 years.
“I am originally from Louisiana, and got stationed here at Fort Hood, and I liked the sound of this event, and when I got here the sun went down and it was still 94 degrees, but this place is great, the music is great,” Bullock said.
Also attending the event were Frank Martinez and his wife, Deanna, who came from San Antonio to visit a friend in Copperas Cove. The Martinezes said they were trying to find something cool and fun to do on a Saturday night and saw the event on social media.
“We had a great time, music is awesome, the drinks are awesome and we like Camp Caylor,” Frank Martinez said.
He and his wife danced while Cole played.
While speaking about the crowd, Caylor expressed gratitude for those who have supported the establishment. Camp Caylor is for sale as she and her husband will move to Georgia to be close to their daughter who will go to school there after her graduation from Lampasas High School.
“We are very grateful to local residents for coming here to support our business especially during the pandemic which we did really well,” Caylor said. “We will keep everyone posted about Camp Caylor and if and when there will be new owners.”
