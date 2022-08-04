The smooth sounds of jazz serenaded dozens of locals who listened to the music under the stars last Saturday at Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove. Jazz group Acoustic Jazz Innovative and Killeen artist Jarin Cole, who goes by J.C. Stringz, entertained those who came out.

Cole attends the Berklee College of Music in Boston and visits family in Killeen during breaks.

