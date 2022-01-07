Several Copperas Cove residents who responded to a Citizen Engagement and Priority Study that was distributed in utility bills between July to September 2021 said that their priorities are improvements to road maintenance, water rates and more quality restaurants.
William SaintAmour, executive director of Cobalt Community Research, presented the findings to the Copperas Cove City Council during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said after the meeting that the city will now look to make improvements in the areas addressed.
“Crafting our responses to be responsive to our residents is one way that we’ll use it,” Haverlah said.
In total, 538 residents responded to the survey, up from 385 in 2018.
SaintAmour said Cobalt Community Research determined the things that are most important to responding residents by taking their comments and putting them in a text cloud that enlarges the most common words.
Many of the comments around roads focused on the quality of roads, the quality of repairs and frustration with patching jobs. With water, there were a lot of comments about water cost and water quality along with some residual customer service concerns. SaintAmour said many of the comments about restaurants focused on having more options and more sit-down type establishments. Later in the presentation, SaintAmour said some comments specifically mentioned a desire to have a steak house.
“Residents want more street repairs. Well, that’s where we’re going to focus, beginning with our recommendations to council on policy decisions, then execution of those street maintenance repairs,” Haverlah said after the meeting.
The city of Copperas Cove is in the tail end of a pavement condition assessment that the city council approved to commission on Feb. 2, 2021.
That study, being done by Houston-based firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc., is designed to assess the condition of all roads within the city. Recommendations will be made to prioritize repairs.
Haverlah said he expects the results of that study to be brought up in a council meeting in the next few months.
Other common trends on the Citizen Engagement and Priority Study were about parks services.
“Again, same type of thing,” Haverlah said. “We go through an operating budget, we go through a Captial Outlay and Capital Improvement planning process. All of those have all those project components in it, and in order to accomplish the desires that our residents have expressed in that survey, we need to make sure that council will support that through budgetary allocations.”
In the survey results, SaintAmour said that some of the businesses or services needed included a new grocery store and more cultural entertainment options, such as a bowling center or an arcade.
Some of the areas that appeared to have a significant impact on overall satisfaction were city government management, taxes, parks and recreation, utilities and economic health.
After the presentation, Councilman Fred Chavez thanked SaintAmour for providing the results to the city.
“I really appreciate the study,” Chavez said. “I think it gives us a lot of valuable information. There are things on here that we’re already in the process of working on, and there are things on here that I wasn’t aware that people really were interested in — some nuancey stuff.
“So I think this is something we really should take to heart and work on to see what else are we missing, where else can we improve...”
Haverlah said he will discuss many of these things in detail during a city council retreat on Jan. 28. The retreat is essentially an in-depth workshop meeting, he explained.
To see the full results that SaintAmour presented, go to the city’s website at https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=26773 and click on the workshop agenda item.
To view the whole meeting, go to the YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezmB5-mrvbI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.