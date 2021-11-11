While waiting for the annual Veterans Day parade to make its return in Copperas Cove last Saturday, a handful of events expressed their gratitude.
“These things are always a great thing — like I said — for the community to be able to come together,” said Michelle Perry, who came to watch the parade with her mother, Ricky Maldonado. “We missed a lot of that in the last two years with whatever had been canceled.
“So being able to come out here and show our support, not just for the veterans, but for the kiddos and everybody else in the parade, it’s a great thing.”
Perry’s daughter played snare drum in the Pride of Cove marching band.
Perry and Maldonado were not the only ones to have a family member in the parade.
Copperas Cove resident Savali Siaosi also had a daughter playing drums for the band in the parade.
“Our daughter is a senior and so we didn’t get to participate in the parade last year, so it means a lot for us to have it come back for her last year,” Siaosi said.
Last year, the city canceled the parade a few weeks before it was set to occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Mayor Bradi Diaz called the decision a difficult one.
Along with allowing parents of students marching to beam with pride for their children, the parade also gives people a moment to honor veterans of all armed services.
“I think it’s awesome to be able to live in a town and a city that cares and is intentional about acknowledging and celebrating our veterans,” said Bronzen Williams, a Copperas Cove resident and active-duty service member on Fort Hood. “... And knowing that the community supports us andis behind us, it means a lot.”
Williams, along with his wife and two daughters, enjoyed a bagel while waiting for the Veterans Day parade to roll through downtown Copperas Cove .
The Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove is an annual event that is hosted and organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove. It is held on the Saturday before Veterans Day.
Currently serving at Fort Hood and following a family tradition of serving in the military, Williams said Veterans Day means a lot.
“Not just as an active-duty soldier, but I’m a fourth-generation service member,” Williams said. “So it definitely means a lot for me personally, having multiple family members (that) have served and our family history and sacrificing their lives — giving their time, their effort, their hearts to this country, to protect us — and now for me being able to do the same and to celebrate them and to be here with my family to celebrate and to acknowledge the sacrifrices that are made every day.”
Serving as grand marshal for Saturday’s parade was Neil White, a 93-year-old former first lieutenant who served in the Korean War.
“It’s like a Copperas Cove tradition, so it’s nice to have it back,” Siaosi said as she waited with her husband, who is a retired service member.
Maldonado added that the day has a different meaning for her, since her husband, who was a veteran, has passed away.
“Well, we got to be thankful that COVID has gone away and we’re able to have the parade again,” Maldonado said. “It means a lot, at least to me, as a wife of a veteran.”
Perry echoed her mother’s remarks.
“I enjoy coming out and supporting our veterans,” Perry said. “It’s just being able to be back out here to see the community coming together and supporting the veterans.”
