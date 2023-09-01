A standing-room-only crowd packed the Copperas Cove City Council chambers Monday evening for a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on a new proposed zoning ordinance that is to be considered for adoption beginning next month.
The city began working on updating its Zoning Ordinance after the city council approved its Comprehensive Plan in 2020.
After a presentation on the new ordinance from consultant Brian Mabry of Kendig Keast Collaborative, audience members were allowed five minutes each to address the commission. Some were in support of the new measure, and some were not.
The ordinance repeal mainly changes the identification of zoning codes and would have little to no impact on existing property owners.
Kenneth Thomas told the commissioners that he supports the initiative that began several years ago and is scheduled for consideration by the City Council during a meeting on Sept. 19.
“I did six years on the planning and zoning commission and I understand what this is about,” Thomas said. “So I am in support of repealing the (existing) ordinance and replacing it. There are going to be some changes, but a lot of folks here are under the belief that this is a request to rezone, to build, whatever. As I understand it, it’s simply repealing the chapter (and) replacing the chapter.”
Nelson Helm, who lives in Walker Place on Cove’s far west side, said he thinks the ordinance overhaul is a good one, but he had two recommendations for improvement.
“I have 35 years of planning experience in my career,” Helm said. “I believe I have reviewed many zoning ordinances over my career, and I think this is one of the best ones that I have seen in some time. I think it clarifies with good verbiage the intent of how it should guide the future of our city. There are a couple of concerns I would like to mention, though.
“One of those is trying to avoid cookie-cutter development. It’s becoming more and more common to see cookie-cutter development (rather than) custom homes that we are somewhat used to. The other issue I see is landscaping and tree planting. I would remind the commission that part of the model of Copperas Cove is ‘The City Built for Family Living.’
“Families live in residential zones, and I think residential zones deserve a high priority as far as trying to achieve maximum beautification, and a place families are proud to live in. Tree planting can certainly be one of those things that can enhance an area. I think this really helps the appearance of the neighborhood.”
Clyde Miller agreed.
“I think when I was in elementary school, we were taught that you have to have trees to make oxygen,” he said. “Every time they bring in all these houses, the first thing they do is bulldoze every tree. Is it possible to put in this ordinance, hey, you want to build in Copperas Cove, you’ve got to put in trees. At least two. Not a bush; a tree. Twenty or 30 years from now, the neighborhood will look a lot better (and) Copperas Cove will get the distinction of the city doing something right.”
Another concern expressed at the hearing was placing unneeded restrictions on “home occupations,” or home-based business. Rich Gast said targeting people who run businesses out of their home is misguided.
“It seems like we’re kind of picking on people with home occupations,” Gast said. “Why don’t we just say that you have to run your business in your home in a way that doesn’t disrupt your neighbors?
“We all know there are countless eyesores in this city that have absolutely nothing to do with people having home occupations. It’s just the way some people live. I moved to Texas five years ago to get away from more regulations and the government thinking that they are there to protect the people from themselves. I think the people are smart enough to run their lives the way they want and live peacefully with each other. I would urge this body to omit that part of the ordinance.”
Rob Endter, the chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission, reiterated during the meeting what the proposed changes intended to do.
“We are not rezoning anything. All we are doing is renaming from R-1, single-family residential, to LD, which is low density. That’s all it is. We’re not rezoning anything,” he said. “All we’re doing is an update to comply with state law on the new designations.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah spoke Monday to quell some of the questions circling about.
“It is updating the zoning ordinance for modern building practices. I understand that there could be a concern ... not understanding what is occurring,” he said. “I encourage those people to go to the city’s website (and) look at the information that’s out there on the zoning ordinance. There’s some summary documents.
“You don’t have to read the whole 100-page document to understand. Really, it’s just changing designations for properties that already have a zoning designation. Just changing it to a more modern language. A single-family residential property is still going to be a single-family residential property.”
Addressing concerns
In the weeks leading up to the meeting, all property owners in Copperas Cove received a letter alerting of the public hearing. The letter drew many questions and concerns that city officials addressed late last week.
“We’ve been working with the city council’s appointed representative — the Zoning Ordinance Review Committee — to go over the drafts, and so now, this is the culmination of that,” said Bobby Lewis, the city’s development services director during a video posted to the city’s Facebook page. “Everybody was sent a letter — we’re required by state law to send that letter.”
The letter specified that the city is updating its Zoning Ordinance, a change that Lewis called “comprehensive.”
“It’s an overall change to how we do our Zoning Ordinance today,” Lewis said.
The change from R-1 to LD will have very little impact on the city’s residential property owners.
“If you’re planning to do any expansion, or if you’re going to have, say, an accessory building ... this code really helps free up that opportunity,” Lewis said. “The code that we’re proposing allows more flexibility; it’s not as restrictive.”
Haverlah, who was involved in the Q&A, said fewer restrictions line up with the city council’s directives.
“They wanted something that was less restrictive (and) that was more logical,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah and Lewis addressed another common concern from those who received the letter. Some people on social media surmised that the city was intending to uproot families and claim property from property owners.
“The United States Constitution prohibits government agencies from taking property without just compensation,” Lewis said.
