Copperas Cove residents came out by the dozens on Saturday to support local food trucks.
Hosting a similar pop-up food truck event as one from July 18, there were four local food trucks for residents to choose from, one of which was brand new.
Local resident Gayle Cabral purchased food and smoothies from The Reef Food Truck with her friend Dale Treadway, also of Copperas Cove.
The quality of the smoothies is the reason Cabral said they chose to purchase from The Reef.
“Their smoothies are amazing,” she said. “They’re like a natrual type of taste.”
Supporting local food trucks is something Cabral said she and Treadway like to do frequently.
“To me, I like food trucks, because it’s personal,” she said. “You have more of a personal connection with the individual.”
Flavor is another factor for Cabral.
“A food truck tastes so much better than going to restaurants,” she said.
Copperas Cove sisters Angela Lewis and Jessica Lewis also purchased some items from The Reef, as well as Sticky Fingas BBQ.
Jessica Lewis said she had attended the July 18 food truck event and liked what the food trucks had to offer, so she came again.
“All the food was good, and I thought it was Good for the community,” Jessica Lewis said, adding that it was a good representation of different flavors.
Angela Lewis, who did not attend the previous event due to work commitments, said there was also a personal reason for choosing to purchase items from the two food trucks.
“We know both of the families that run the food trucks,” Angela Lewis said. “They’re amazing people, they cook good food and they work really hard.”
The four food trucks to participate in the event were The Reef Food Truck, Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Sticky Fingas BBQ and Dizzy’s Food Truck.
Stephen Foote, who owns Dizzy’s along with his wife, Shonda, said Saturday was their first day in operation.
While showing excitement, Foote described the day as “scary.”
“(We’re) trying to get everything down and get all the kinks worked out,” he said as he stood by the grill cooking food.
Foote said he had hoped to begin operations sooner, but the coronavirus delayed the permitting process.
“It took us forever with everything going on,” he said.
Operating a food truck is something that Foote said he has wanted to do for several years.
“I wanted to do it for a long time — at least 20 years,” he said.
Foote said he took a step toward making his dream a reality in 2008 when he attended culinary school in Las Vegas.
