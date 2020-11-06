Copperas Cove residents appear to have voted to have someone new on the city council.
Unofficial election results from Coryell County and Lampasas County indicate that Theresa “Terri” Deans and Vonya Hart appear to be on track for a runoff election.
“I think people that did vote, it shows in their responses and their votes that they wanted change, and that’s being reflected,” Hart said Tuesday evening. “Now, it’s just what change do they want?”
Votes will be canvased at a special city council meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller.
If the votes hold true, that would mean Marc Payne’s time on the council’s Place 6 will last just one term.
Deans got 33.4% of votes, with 3,294 total votes. Hart received 22.8%, good for 2,255 votes.
Incumbent Marc Payne and Gary Kent both finished with 21.9% of the votes, separated by just one. Payne finished with a total of 2,165 votes, and Kent finished with 2,164 votes.
“I feel very honored, I really do,” Deans said of receiving the most votes.
Deans lost to Jack Smith in a special election in 2019, but she said even though she lost, she ran a successful campaign because it got her name out there.
“People know that I will listen to them, and I will speak up for them and I will stand beside them,” Deans said. “... They know where I stand. They know I stand right beside them, and I’m so very grateful for their support.”
She said the residents of Copperas Cove knows she will stand right beside them.
Hart, 50, who trailed Kent after early voting numbers were released, surged ahead after receiving a significant number of votes on Tuesday.
“First of all, I’m just feeling very blessed right now,” Hart said Tuesday evening.
A newcomer to the political scene, she said the response at the polls was “truly amazing.”
Deans, 61, is retired from federal service, and her husband is retired from the military. She is a volunteer administrative assistant with the Disaster Action Response Team. She and her husband have been residents of Copperas Cove since 2003.
Hart holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling. She is a licensed professional counselor and is currently employed as a Military Family Life Counselor.
The Copperas Cove City Council should order the runoff election at its next council meeting, which will be Nov. 17.
Deans said the plan ahead of the runoff election is simple.
“Pound the pavement and pound it hard,” she said.
Deans said that it will take a lot of effort to convince people to vote a second time.
“Statistically speaking, runoff elections don’t get the attention and the amount of votes that the general election does,” Deans said.
Hart said she is not sure what the plan ahead of the runoff is.
“I have a few people who are working with me,” Hart said. “I think I’m going to go ahead and we’ve already talked this evening to think of a game plan of how we’re going to do it this time.”
Smith, the incumbent for Place 7, ran unopposed and finished with 8,581 votes.
Copperas Cove residents also voted in favor of a continuation of allocating one-eighth (1/8) of one percent of sales tax revenue for street maintenance.
