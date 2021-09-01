The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty worked to turn tea into tourism dollars by representing the city of Copperas Cove at the McGregor Tea and Tiaras event where the titleholders were featured guests. Each of the titleholders were asked to share her platform of service and make a toast with her tea.
“The event was very educational for me,” said Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, a Copperas Cove High School sophomore. “I was able to meet several other queens and learn about their organizations and also share about the Copperas Cove community, inviting them to not only our pageants but the many events that we host as titleholders. When visitors come to our community for events, they purchase gas, eat at our restaurants and make other purchases that support the Copperas Cove economy.”
The gathering had girls and women of all ages together for a morning tea with a guest speaker about getting organized with the start of the new school year.
“The guest speaker shared lots of ideas on how to get organized in your house. I picked up some great ideas that I plan to put into action,” said Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale. “Her advice that if your outfit doesn’t make you feel fabulous when you wear it, then you need to get rid of it especially resonated with me.”
McGregor Pageant Director Colleen Henson shared that the board of directors is considering changing its local pageant to reflect some aspects of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant including public speaking and community service work.
“We showed the young ladies that attended the party how to look elegant, exhibit great manners, and utilize proper etiquette,” Preteen Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert said. “As role models of Copperas Cove, it is extremely important that we represent our community in the most positive light possible.”
Junior Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert said that the Five Hills royalty also represented the City well by showing the younger girls at the tea party what sisterhood looks like.
“I enjoyed the guest speaker and her message about cleaning your rooms and being responsible. My parents are military veterans and we keep our rooms dress-right-dress,” De’Ziyah Gilbert said. “The best part of the day was after we attended the party on the Blue Hills Farm Ranch we were able to visit with some of the animals. I love animals and we had the pleasure of feeding a giraffe. This really made my day.”
The highlight for Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles was also visiting the exotic animals at Blue Hill Ranch.
“I loved the animals. The kangaroo was my favorite even though it tried to eat my banner,” the 5-year-old said. “I also fed the giraffe and its neck was taller than I was.”
