When considering her options for where to attend college and continue her track and cross country career, Copperas Cove High School senior Breonna Reese had on priority in mind: Her Christian faith.
On Feb. 3, Reese joined six of her peers and signed a letter of intent to compete at Abilene Christian University in Abilene.
“I feel like that was really important that I choose a school that will lift me up academically and spiritually, so that was really one of the main focuses,” Reese said in a phone interview on Feb. 13.
Describing Abilene Christian as a “dream school,” Reese said she fell in love with the community feel of the campus and what the school stood for.
Valuing her faith, Reese also considered the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Baylor University in Waco — both with Baptist roots.
During high school, Reese primarily competed in 400 meter and 800 meter races in track.
“It really means a lot, especially coming from a family where I’m actually the first person to actually sign with a school (athletically),” Reese said. “It’s just really cool, because I get to run and compete with my dream school.”
Reese said she plans to compete in both track and cross country when she gets to college, but it depends on the cross country schedule.
At Abilene Christian, Reese said she will major in sociology and minor in journalism.
Travis Boyce coached Reese in high school. He said he is very proud of her accomplishments to be able to compete at the college level.
“Not a lot of athletes get an opportunity to go to the next level — to still do what they love to do at the college level,” Boyce said Feb. 17. “And especially at a top level like that, it definitely shows a lot and the type of athlete and type of character Breonna is.”
Boyce said he feels Reese’s passion and dedication for wanting to be better will serve her well as she transitions to college.
“She really competes, and she wants to win. She doesn’t like to just be out there,” Boyce said.
He added that Reese will likely reach her “ceiling” or her “full potential.”
All athletes from Cove who signed Feb. 3 were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Breonna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
