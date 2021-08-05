After a cancellation by Walmart, the annual Stuff the Bus event to benefit Copperas Cove students will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the district’s Service and Training Center, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
Initially, the event was planned to be held all weekend at the Copperas Cove Walmart.
“Due to the rising cases of COVID in Texas and out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to cancel the Stuff the Bus event in Copperas Cove,” Walmart officials said. “It was a difficult decision as the event is a long-standing event that the store enjoys hosting every year. In place of the event, there will be donation bins at the front of the store so customers can drop off much needed school supplies to help local students.”
The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau will be at the Main Street building Friday to take donations.
Despite the cancellation, Walmart is donating $1,000 to the district to purchase supplies, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said via email Monday.
After the event Friday, the supplies will be distributed to the campuses.
Those who cannot donate physical supplies but would like to donate money can do so at https://bit.ly/STBCC21.
