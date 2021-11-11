A group of about 200 of his peers, including his baseball teammates, cheered when Copperas Cove senior Travis Sanders put pen to paper Wednesday to solidify his commitment to play baseball at Texas Tech in Lubbock.
In celebration afterward, Sanders and his family displayed the “guns up” hand signal, synonymous with Texas Tech.
Sanders said Wednesday that the signing “means the world” to him.
“You know, the verbal commitment was special to me, but I just signed on the paper to get it locked for sure,” the standout utility player said. “It’s been a lot of hard hours, long nights and a lot of dedication.”
Sanders said to get to the point he is right now, it took spending most of his summers playing travel baseball in other states, some as far as Florida.
“Probably the past three summers, I’ve probably been here I’d say a month out of the whole summer,” he said.
It took a lot of talking with the Texas Tech coaches, such as assistant J-Bob Thomas, before Sanders committed to the Red Raiders.
Sanders explained that he talked to Thomas about two times a week for a year before getting the offer. He had been verbally committed to Texas Tech for a few years.
He referred to the coaching staff, helmed by Tim Tadlock, as “unreal.”
For a baseball player aspiring to get to “The Show” and play in Major League Baseball — like Sanders — Texas Tech appears to be a good destination.
During Tadlock’s nine-year tenure with the Red Raiders, 50 players have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft, according to his bio on the team’s website.
Sanders also said the campus enticed him to sign.
“I went up there to the campus and fell in love with it; it felt like home,” Sanders said. “I went to other campuses, too — I liked them — but when I went to Tech, it just felt like I belong there.
“And, you know, the baseball program is insane.”
Indeed, Tadlock has built the Red Raiders into perennial national championship contenders, leading Tech to the College World Series in Omaha in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Red Raiders began 2020 with a 16-3 record and a No. 1 overall ranking before the coronavirus shut down the season, the team’s website said.
In 2021, the team fell just shy of the College World Series berth, losing to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional, the final step before going to Omaha.
Copperas Cove Athletic Director Jason Hammett spoke to Sanders’ peers before the ceremony began.
“As the young people here watching — a lot of athletes in here watching — there’s a lot to emulate,” Hammett said, referring to Sanders’ work ethic. “... It’s not just something that just happens to you; you’re going to have to work for it. You’re going to have to sacrifice and give up a lot of other things to get to this point.”
Before he gets to Texas Tech, however, he will lace up his cleats one more season for the Bulldawgs, and he will be coached by Daniel Carrillo, a recent hire by Copperas Cove ISD.
Carrillo said that with the talent that Sanders has, and his willingness to help others, it is like having a second coach on the field, but he said his presence on the field also helps the program as a whole.
“Anytime you have a D-I player in your program, it just shines for your program,” Carrillo said. “It allows other kids to shine, too.”
He explained that a player wanting to play college baseball but who doesn’t have the access that Sanders has may get noticed by scouts when they are there to scout Sanders.
