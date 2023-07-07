Michael Uini, Copperas Cove’s highly-touted and highly-sought after offensive lineman, made his selection last week, committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the nation’s top college programs.
Uini, a four-star recruit, is entering his senior season.
Throughout his high school career, the offensive tackle garnered attention from some of the country’s top college programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, LSU, and a slew of Division I schools in Texas, to name a few.
Uini received a total of 42 offers from Division I schools, according to 247sports.com.
Copperas Cove head football coach Tony Johnson said on Twitter Friday that Uini is “one of the best” young men he has ever coached in his lengthy coaching career.
On Wednesday, Johnson went into more detail in a phone interview with the Herald.
“This will be my 30th year in coaching, and I have been blessed to have coached a handful of guys — two of which that are still playing in the NFL — and they were great people (and) great players,” Johnson said Wednesday. “And I think the thing that strikes me with Michael, as well as those guys, is he’s so grounded; he’s a very humble young man. He comes from a great family — great mom and dad.”
Johnson said Uini’s character also stands out to him. He said it is not unheard of for some of the top players coming out of high school to hire their own personal coaches to work out with in preparation for going to college and they opt out of summer workouts.
“Mike has not missed a summer workout all summer — unless he was at a college visit,” Johnson said. “Mike doesn’t seek private (coaching). He lets his coaches coach him. He lets me give him advice and guide him. He’s a thoughtful young man (and) highly intelligent.”
Ask Johnson about Uini’s potential and he will tell you there is no doubt he could play in the NFL.
“He’s got the measurables to play on Sunday, he’s got the mindset to play on Sunday,” Johnson said.
What Uini will need to work on as a young player at Georgia is working on taking his game to the next level.
In order to get to the next level, Johnson said Uini will have to develop a “business-like” approach to the game of football. He said he is confident Uini will be able to do that.
Should Uini’s commitment to Georgia stick through signing day, he will join a Bulldogs team that is fresh off a national championship season.
Georgia is coached by Kirby Smart, who has been there since 2016.
Judging from comments on Georgia recruiting and Georgia fan sites, the Bulldog faithful are excited about Uini’s commitment.
