Michael Uini

Copperas Cove's Michael Uini (55) blocks Georgetown's Jude Greco (47) during the 2022 season opener at Bulldawg Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Uini committed to play at Georgia following his senior season.

 Herald | File

Michael Uini, Copperas Cove’s highly-touted and highly-sought after offensive lineman, made his selection last week, committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the nation’s top college programs.

Uini, a four-star recruit, is entering his senior season.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.