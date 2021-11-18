After serving the past three years as mayor of Copperas Cove and six overall in the seat, Bradi Diaz took the dais for the final time Tuesday evening, opening a workshop meeting.
During the workshop, Municipal Judge F.W. “Bill” Price swore in Dan Yancey, at which point Diaz exited the building with the large representation of her family.
Diaz, who announced in July that she would not seek reelection, said it was a tough decision.
“I love this city; it’s my hometown, and I want what’s best for the city, and I want to be a part of that,” Diaz said at the end of a farewell reception in her honor. “So it’s going to be really, really hard for me not to be involved in the day-to-day activities of the city.”
Diaz had served as mayor since May 2019, winning a special election to fill the seat after the sudden death of then-Mayor Frank Seffrood, not long after he won a runoff for the seat in December 2018.
Diaz also served as mayor from 2004 to 2007.
During a farewell reception in her honor, City Manager Ryan Haverlah told those in attendance that he and city leaders nicknamed Diaz “Mayhem,” drawing a loud laughter.
Haverlah said Diaz’s second term as mayor was characterized by “mayhem,” which he said she handled admirably.
It started with a tornado on June 9, 2019, followed by the sudden utilities transition back to the city, to the coronavirus pandemic that began in March 2020, and then the historic Winter Storm Uri, which ravaged the entire state in February.
Giving a statement, Diaz thanked and credited Haverlah and the rest of the department directors for helping her term go smoothly.
“Normally, a mayor does not have the opportunity to work one on one with the directors like I had the opportunity to do, and I can tell you and assure you that the city of Copperas Cove has an amazing group of directors that are running the city,” she said.
It was that confidence in the directors, among other things, that Yancey turned to when giving a comment about his first day officially as mayor.
“I know that as the city leader, there’s a lot on my shoulders,” Yancey said. “But the good thing about it is the support of a very proactive council, a great city manager (and) great directors.”
Yancey served as the councilman for Place 3 from November 2015 to Tuesday evening. He had served as mayor pro tem for four of his six years on the council.
Yancey overwhelmingly won the election Nov. 2 over write-in candidate Devin Meadows. Yancey received 1,292 votes to Meadows’ 52.
“For my part, the citizens of Copperas Cove placed their trust in me to be their mayor, and it’s my job every single day to earn - continue to earn - that respect,” Yancey said Tuesday evening.
Also Tuesday, Councilmembers Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez were sworn in to their second terms after being unopposed in their reelection bids.
Place 3 Runoff
The race to fill the remaining year of Yancey’s term in Place 3 is officially going to a runoff — scheduled for Dec. 7 — after a unanimous, 5-0 vote from the council.
Councilman Jack Smith had an excused absence from the meeting, and Place 3 will remain vacant until the winner of the runoff swears in on Jan. 4.
The runoff election pits Shawn Alzona against Scott Remalia.
Alzona finished as the top vote-getter on Nov. 2 with just over 49% of the vote, while Remalia finished in second place of the three-way race.
Early voting for the election will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.
All Copperas Cove voters — including those who live in the Lampasas County portion of the city — will vote at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace.
Early voting and Election Day voting will take place at the Early Voting Center.
