Programs in Copperas Cove ISD and in the community are getting a financial boost thanks to the Fort Hood Thrift Shop, which recently awarded $5,000 in grants to the school district and community support programs.
Copperas Cove Junior High and S. C. Lee Junior High each received a $1,000 grant to increase students’ computational, mathematical and problem-solving skills through computer coding. CCISD implemented computer coding learning opportunities at both junior high schools in the 2019-2020 school year thanks to fund from a Department of Defense Education Activity grant.
DoDEA Grant Director Tori Noon says the additional funds from the Fort Hood Thrift Shop will give approximately 1,000 students at each school access coding clubs, makerspace labs and family coding nights.
“The goal is to increase the academic aptitude of military-connected students, especially as they are the most transient students in Texas as their active-duty parents receive orders for permanent changes of station or extended deployments.
“It is our job to provide this community of students and families with the most innovative and challenging courses and programs that will prepare them for success in college and in the workforce,” Noon said. “Funds will be used to purchase materials to support family coding nights, computer science/STEM field trips, robotics teams and coding lab supplies.”
For the fifth consecutive year, the City of Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility received a $1,000 grant. Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts secured the grant for the shelter.
“This donation will allow the animal shelter to house more animals so the military community especially can adopt or even drop off animals that they cannot travel with or bring to their next duty station,” Roberts said. “The grant will also help keep our community free of stray cats and abandoned dogs, therefore improving the quality of life in our community.”
Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley hosted the Copperas Cove Baby Expo to raise money for Grace for Mothers that provides mothers in-need with birth and postpartum support. This can range from being there for someone during their labor and delivery time, helping prepare meals and care for baby once home, as well as providing breastfeeding and postpartum mental health support.
“There is a great need in our area because of our extensive military community,” Bentley said. “Many are scared to give birth alone or transition home without their spouse. We help them feel loved and cared for while helping celebrate this amazing life event.”
Senior Ms. Five Hills Donna Higgins secured a grant for the Holy Family Catholic Church’s My Brother’s House Food Pantry during a time of great need in the community with COVID-19.
“The grant was written to help fund for a new commercial freezer, but times changed and the most important thing now is to pay for food. They have had an increased need for food with so many losing their jobs. Holy Family Catholic Church has an offering collection the first of every month that supports the food pantry. The need to suspend church services severely cut funds for April,” Higgins said. “The Thrift Store understands this need and the funds are being used to keep the panty running by buying food from Austin food banks.”
