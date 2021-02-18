Among the items taken up by the Copperas Cove School Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting Feb. 9 was the academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
The first day of class will be Aug. 18, and the last day of class will be May 26.
Spring Break will be March 14-18, 2022.
Christmas break will go from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022.
Built into the schedule are six student holidays.
Superintendent Joe Burns said the calendar went through numerous revisions after it was presented to a committee that worked with teachers and other district staff.
“Out of the drafts that were presented, they chose the draft that we’ve provided to you,” Burns said. “And that draft is a 187-day work calendar for staff, 170 days for students.”
Burns said students have to attend school for a minimum of 75,600 minutes per year.
After describing how grateful she is for the committee to handle the revisions of the school calendar, board president Joan Manning took a motion to approve the calendar.
The board approved it unanimously.
Earlier in the meeting, the board of trustees approved the district to apply for a waiver for state assessment testing days for kindergarten through eighth grade and request a 40% campus hybrid instruction for ninth through 12th graders. The waiver will be applied for through the Texas Education Agency.
“They (TEA) have allowed for districts to apply for a waiver — or request the application of a waiver — for state assessment days,” Burns said.
On Jan. 20, the Texas Education Agency issued guidance requiring all school districts to hold in-person STAAR testing this spring and summer.
Copperas Cove ISD still has a number of students learning virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That waiver will allow us to delay the start time for students to come to school or place those students in virtual learning for one day,” Burns said. “And it will allow us to maximize the use of our staff.”
Burns said that on state assessment days, tests cannot be administered by anyone other than certified teachers.
The board approved the request unanimously.
