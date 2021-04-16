Asbestos will soon be abated from three elementary schools in Copperas Cove as the district continues to plan renovations to the older school buildings.
“When you get into these older elementary schools or older campuses, one of the things we run into is asbestos,” said Superintendent Joe Burns as he addressed the board. “Asbestos can really only be abated in the summer, because we don’t want to have people there.”
In order to ensure the safety of staff and students of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Martin Walker Elementary and Hettie Halstead Elementary, the school district must pay for the removal of the asbestos material.
After the meeting, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Richard Kirkpatrick re-iterated that it is common to see asbestos in older school buildings.
The time it poses a greater risk is if it becomes damaged. For example, if a floor tile has asbestos in the glue and that tile gets damaged, then that area needs to be cordoned off, and the floor will need to be completely replaced, Kirkpatrick said.
Before moving into its current administration building on Main Street, the district had to abate the asbestos from the building since it had asbestos when it was a bank.
During the meeting, the school board approved Burns to enter into contract with Building Abatement Demolition, based out of Liberty Hill, to conduct the abatement at Mae Stevens. The abatement is estimated to cost just under $111,000.
Burns explained to the board that the contractor has done work for the district in the past.
The board also approved Burns to move forward in securing competitive sealed proposals for the abatement projects at Martin Walker and Halstead.
Kirkpatrick went into more detail after the meeting the kind of measures Building Abatement Demolition will take during the Mae Stevens abatement project.
“When they come in and do it, they set up complete containment around it — plastic sheeting,” Kirkpatrick said. “They set up big ventilators. They have to have negative pressure in the room to make sure none of the particles are spilling outside. They take constant air pressure or air tests. So it’s a complex process.”
Other items
Also approved by the board is the district entering into contract with a company called Ideal Impact, Inc. to assist the district in energy management, especially related to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
With the contract, the district will use a patented equipment optimizer that should result in a total savings of around $7.5 million in energy costs over the course of 15 years, or around $500,000 per year.
As a result of the savings, the district will pay Ideal Impact over the course of 32 quarters until the cost of the project is recovered. In total, it will cost the district around $1.4 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.