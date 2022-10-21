A month after taking a trip to the nation’s capital to meet with elected officials — specifically about Impact Aid — members of the Copperas Cove ISD School Board of Trustees recounted the three-day conference during the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Impact Aid is federal money aimed to reimburse school districts that lose property tax revenue due to parcels of federal land being within their boundaries or for property that has been removed from the local taxing district’s tax rolls.
The district’s chief financial officer, Earl Parcell, who went on the trip, referred to the Impact Aid environment as being a “thirsty” one.
“I can see how if you don’t go, you will get left behind and you’ll get forgotten,” he said during the meeting. “Everybody wants a pot that is underfunded by a billion dollars.”
Copperas Cove ISD officials have been vying for more funding from the federal government after having a large portion of it suddenly stripped away.
“At one point, we earned $16 million a year,” said Superintendent Joe Burns. “We’re down to around $300,000 a year now.”
School districts receive a portion of money from the federal government. To receive “heavy Impact Aid,” as Burns said the district used to get, the district must have 35% of its students connected to the military or the federal government.
Dr. Karen Harrison, one of the trustees of the school board, said she was disappointed in the response the school district received from some lawmakers.
“We do lobby on behalf of children in education, and so you would think that would be a bipartisan issue, but I always think it’s sad that it’s not,” Harrison said.
With the exception of one, Harrison said the elected officials that represent Copperas Cove ISD were supportive of finding ways to appropriate more money to the program.
“At one of our meetings, the Department of Defense had kind of started doing all these studies on military children and connected children,” she said. “And so they just released this data, and you may have seen some of that, but it really talks about how mental health has really affected all of these military children — pretty much everything from depression, suicide, anxiety, you name it.
“So it’s good that there are other people who are recognized that hopefully there’ll be more funding and monies and resources available.”
Burns said money that the school district receives from Impact Aid is not just for the military-connected students, it is for all.
“Impact Aid money comes to the school district and it goes into Fund 199, which is general fund,” he said. “And those funds are used for every kid in the district.”
Burns said military-connected children are how the school district qualifies for the money.
“But money is used to benefit every kid in the district, and it is because the federal government is making a liability they created in the district,” he said. “So that money is utilized for every kid that we serve in Copperas Cove.”
