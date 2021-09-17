Every year, the Copperas Cove Scottish Rite raises money to donate to a local nonprofit organization. On Wednesday, the group made its presentation to the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, or LEAF, at the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The Cove Scottish Rite Club raised $2,500, and the The Waco Scottish Rite Bodies matched the funds for a total donation of $5,000.
For Clarence Enochs, chairman of LEAF, the donation was big.
“That’s what I would call one of our first foundational gifts,” Enochs said after receiving the check Wednesday.
He added that when LEAF was founded around a year ago, he and the board made a goal of raising $25,000 in the first year, and the $5,000 gift it received Wednesday puts it close to fulfilling that goal.
“It’s really touching — really meaningful — that another organization feels that our police and dispatcher or first responder employees are worthy of support and our organization is worthy of their time to go out and fund raise,” Enochs said.
LEAF exists to provide assistance, albeit not always financial, to all employees and family members of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Alber made a presentation to Scottish Rite about LEAF.
“When we found out about that, the members of the club decided that’s where we wanted to send our money to support that endeavor,” said James Hamilton, past president of the Scottish Rite.
When Alber made the presentation, Hamilton said LEAF was struggling with funding.
“We felt that it was underserved and the support was highly needed,” Hamilton said.
All of the funds raised for this year’s donation came from a bowling fundraiser recently at Putters ‘N’ Gutters in Lampasas.
Hamilton said the event pulled in $1,000, and some money left over from last year’s fund raiser for Blue Santa helped the Scottish Rite meet the $2,500 goal.
Enochs credited the volunteers of LEAF for the organization’s success in its early stages.
Volunteers of the organization are:
- Inez Faison, Secretary
- Amanda Wade, Treasurer
- Sabrina Pomeroy, Board Member
