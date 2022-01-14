Taking recommendations from around a dozen residents, some potential proposed changes in the Copperas Cove zoning ordinance may involve parking lot requirements.
The city of Copperas Cove hosted a public meeting to take ideas from the public last Thursday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center about revisions to the zoning ordinance.
The zoning ordinance is the set of laws that regulate residential, commercial, industrial and public land uses along with the size, height and placement of buildings, landscaping, signs, parking, fencing and other ancillary development activities.
Bobby Lewis, the city’s Development Services director, had a table during a breakout session where he discussed with residents changes to the ordinance about parking and signs.
Common themes from Lewis’ breakout session about parking and signs revolved around parking lot maintenance and parking space requirements, specifically for restaurants.
Resident Dale Treadway focused on parking lot maintenance, citing many parking lots that have “craters” in them.
“Don’t call them potholes. They’re craters,” Treadway told Lewis, laughing.
In terms of parking space requirements, Lewis said that one change that will likely be in the new ordinance proposal will be to reduce the number of parking spaces required for fast-food-type restaurants.
Currently, all restaurants, regardless of their purpose as a sit-down restaurant or a fast-food restaurant, are required to have a minimum of 10 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet.
Lewis said the new proposed ordinance will likely maintain that requirement for sit-down restaurants but lower it to four parking spaces per 1,000 square feet for fast-food restaurants.
At another table, City Manager Ryan Haverlah entertained ideas of how to address Business Highway 190 and the downtown area.
Haverlah said many of the comments from the discussion at his table revolved around exterior building improvements, specifically along Business Highway 190, walkability and reducing business regulations downtown.
In terms of walkability, Haverlah said those at his table discussed having more sidewalks or pedestrian access to businesses.
One of the things a zoning ordinance can require is a sidewalk or pedestrian access.
The city of Copperas Cove is in the process of updating its zoning ordinance. It would be the first update of the ordinance since 2007.
“This update is something that the city hasn’t done in, oh, about 14 years,” Lewis said at the opening of last Thursday’s meeting. “... So we’re here to update our code, and the reason we do that is, well, things change.”
The process of updating the zoning ordinance could take until around April 2023, according to Brian Mabry, principal-in-charge, code practice leader, of Kendig Keast Collaborative, a national firm hired by the city of Copperas Cove — approved by the City Council — on Oct. 19, 2021, to help make revisions to the zoning ordinance.
Ultimately, the Copperas Cove City Council will have to take a record vote to approve any ordinance amendments when the time comes.
“So our job now is to take it through the process — both publicly like this with meetings and presentations, but also writing the actual regulations,” Mabry said.
Mabry is originally from Temple and went to college in Georgetown. He now lives in Kentucky.
“Even though I’m from this area, I don’t live here,” Mabry said. “You all are the experts as far as what’s going on in Copperas Cove and how things should be in the future.”
During a presentation before breaking into the groups, Mabry provided examples of cities similar to Copperas Cove that have updated their regulations with the purpose of improving their curb appeal — what he called “case studies” — including Georgetown, Temple and Fate in Texas as well as Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
At Haverlah’s table, residents provided examples of “ideal” cities they have seen, and Georgetown was a common answer. Another city one of the residents mentioned is Marble Falls.
Kendig Keast will take feedback from the city and devise amendments to the ordinance under the advisement of the city. The consulting firm has been helping cities redesign things such as zoning ordinances, development codes, sign codes and master plans since 2003.
It has won awards for its work with other cities across the country, including Brenham and Richmond in Texas as well as Sioux City, Iowa; Belleville, Illinois; Gillette, Wyoming; and Zachary, Louisiana; according to the firm’s website.
