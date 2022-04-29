Senior citizens in Copperas Cove are back where they were for a month: looking for somewhere to meet. The Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center, which has been beleaguered of late, is temporarily closed again.
The reason this time? A water leak.
The broken water line caused damage overnight between Monday and Tuesday, city officials announced in a news release Tuesday. As a result, the center is closed until further notice.
“Upon arrival this morning staff noticed the damage and made notification to seniors who had arrived at the center,” the news release said.
Officials with the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department are working through the process of documenting, cleaning, and reporting the damage to its insurance provider, the city said.
The Senior Activity Center reopened April 7 after having been temporarily shuttered on March 8 due to a staffing shortage. After the reopening, several seniors attended the Copperas Cove City Council meeting last week to thank the council members and Parks and Rec Director Jeff Stoddard for reopening the center. Many were overcome with emotion as they spoke of their gratitude.
