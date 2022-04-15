Copperas Cove senior citizens Marie Hull, John Geydos and Joe Williams laughed and smiled Wednesday morning as they spent time at the recently reopened Senior Activity Center. It reopened April 7, nearly a month after suddenly shuttering on March 8 due to a staffing shortage.
“It is really important for us to have the senior center back open,” Geydos said Wednesday morning. “We were just real thankful to have it open because it gives us an opportunity to get out of the house and it gives us an opportunity to get other seniors to come and be involved.”
Geydos, Hull and Williams and other services addressed members of the Copperas Cove City Council during the April 5 council meeting, pleading for the city to reopen the center. Geydos did not mince his words when he told the city council that after the sudden closure in March, he and his fellow seniors felt like “vagabonds.”
April 5 was the second time the senior citizens appeared before the city council, but two times was all it took. Hull said that after the meeting, Mayor Dan Yancey and a few of the council members spoke to her and the seniors.
“The mayor put his arm around me and he told me, ‘It’s going to happen,’” Hull said of her interaction with Yancey.
The next day, April 6, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, Jeff Stoddard, sat down with the seniors in the senior center to lay out agreements for opening the center.
“When he had the meeting with us, he asked us what he could do,” Hull said. “We told him if he would just open the center for four hours, that would be fine.”
In March, Stoddard told the Herald that the department did not have enough staff members to also run the senior center after the person who ran it was no longer employed with the city.
The center, 1012 North Drive, Suite 5, is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While the center was closed, other places stepped up to offer their space to whatever capabilities they could.
“I mean, the VFW opened their doors to us — that was great,” Williams said. “The library opened their doors for us, Lil’ Tex gave us a room once a week. That was great. And a couple of churches opened their doors to us, and Marie opened her door to us.”
Though the seniors enjoyed their time when they got together in makeshift places, he said it wasn’t the same.
“I noticed everybody was having a good time, but something was missing,” Williams said. “You know, you have a recipe for something and you taste it and something’s missing. But when we came back here, I noticed the warmth was better, the smiles on everybody’s faces, they were glad to be back — glad to see one another.”
Hull said she noticed the same thing when the seniors returned to the center on April 7.
“People that never really got along before started getting along,” she said. “I seen people that I never had seen hug each other’s neck the way some of them did. And I just really believe it’s because we were closed down and I think they started realizing that they might not have a center to go to.”
The seniors recently elected Williams to be the chairman of the Senior Activity Center.
Geydos said he tells everyone he sees about the center.
“Everywhere I go, I tell them about the Copperas Cove Senior Center, and I say, ‘You come on down there and visit with us. You know, maybe you want to be a part of it,’” he said.
Since reopening, Geydos, Williams and Hull said the senior center has been pretty full. They said about 30 people came out on April 7 and about 25 the next day.
The favorite game among the seniors, they said, has been “Dirty Marbles,” a game similar to “Sorry.”
Ultimately, the seniors are thankful to the city council and the city staff for reopening the center.
