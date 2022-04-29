CORPUS CHRISTI — More than 6,000 students converged on Corpus Christi to demonstrate their knowledge in more than 180 contests at the SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference. Copperas Cove High School students competed in SkillsUSA events for the first time this year, bringing home multiple awards from the state contest.
Karla Neri Hernandez captured first place in the Criminal Justice 3D Crime Scene Model competition through preparations with CCHS Criminal Justice Teacher Andre Whyte.
“I was able to expand my creativity, communication skills, and competitive mindset,” said Hernandez. “SkillsUSA Texas was full of opportunities and gave CCHS and many other schools the chance to pursue their careers through skilled competitions.”
SkillsUSA Texas is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. SkillsUSA helps each student excel in leadership skills, technical and engineering skills, STEM, and occupationally related skills.
“SkillsUSA allows career and technical education students to demonstrate and apply the knowledge and skills they learn in the classroom,” Whyte said. “Corresponding clubs such as the criminal justice club allow for further work on the students’ employability skills, while networking with industry partners looking for the next leaders in their chosen occupational fields.”
CCHS student Mathias Roberts-Gilson competed in the categories of both Employment Portfolio and Exemption Speaking, prepared by Career Technology Education Coordinator Brenda Drawdy Stanford. Roberts-Gilson captured third place in the Employment Portfolio competition.
“My experience at the first SkillsUSA State Competition was nothing less than extraordinary,” Roberts-Gilson said. “Despite not moving on to Nationals, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to learn and experience SkillsUSA.”
CCHS senior Danelly Martinez competed in Digital Cinema Production with the support of design and production teacher, Elliot Ahr. She also placed second in the Employment Portfolio category.
“SkillsUSA 2022 State Competition was fun and cool learning experience where I was able to network with other students from all around Texas and go around Corpus to film for my competition.”
Drawdy brought the competition to Copperas Cove High School this year and serves on the SkillsUSA Texas State Board of Directors.
“The students and teachers did an amazing job from our instructors prepping and teaching the students to the students performing at competition,” Drawdy said.
Jordan McGhee and his team placed second in the Outstanding Chapter Event category under the advisement of Whyte.
“The SkillsUSA competition was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I was surrounded by people of many different backgrounds who all were intelligent and welcoming,” McGhee said. “The competition was nerve racking, but I’m glad I was able to compete and make every lasting connection.”
Copperas Cove ISD winners were:
1st Place 3D Crime Scene Model — Karla Neri Hernandez
1st Place Construction Trades Playhouse Projects — Caleb Kenny and Keith Hunter
1st Place Innovative Criminal Justice Project — Paulina Palafox
1st Place Employment (Individual) Portfolio — Lea Boal, Gage Royer, Mikenya Fies, Brayden Masingale, Mathias Roberts-Gilson, Jose Sanchez, Malaya Thorpe, Emma MacDonald, and Stacy Alvizo
2nd Place Employment (Individual) Portfolio — Dayna Ruiz
2nd Place Outstanding Chapter — Jordan McGhee, Curtis Dodd, and Jayla Hayes
3rd Place Professional Job Interview — Shaun Moon
