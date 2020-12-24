As the Christmas season neared full swing last Saturday, a local small business held its inaugural Christmas Bash food drive to benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Jessie Jonasson, owner of The Healthy Hub, 258 Cove Terrace Shopping Center, said she has large ambitions for the food drive.
“So, we want to go to Cove House,” Jonasson said. “But ... I want to get a hold of Communities in Schools, because we’ve done school supply drives for them before.”
She said she hopes to get in contact with families she can donate to directly.
Every donation of a non-perishable food item equaled a raffle ticket for a drawing of one of two small business gift baskets.
Along with having a food drive, the small business also boasted family-friendly activities, such as ornament painting and giant Jenga.
“One thing that we’ve learned throughout the years is there’s not very many things to do in this community — especially free things for families and kids,” Jonasson said. “So, when the holidays come around — pretty much all the holidays we can — we try to throw an event where people can come in and try our products and see what we do.”
The Healthy Hub serves meal-replacement drinks and teas, along with healthy foods such as salads. It also has fitness classes.
One regular customer of The Healthy Hub, Kempner resident Darlene Salazar, said she enjoys the atmosphere of the business.
“They are just the friendliest, kindest, warmest people,” Salazar said.
Salazar bragged on the business, saying it opens up its doors and helps people with more events than Jonasson even mentioned.
She said it helps her keep coming back weekly.
“If they have a good heart, I’m going to support them,” Salazar said. “I’m all into supporting small businesses, especially with this past year the way it’s been, I support a lot of small businesses, but this is one of my favorites.”
Killeen resident Jessica Thomas brought her three children, who painted ornaments.
Thomas said The Healthy Hub is not just a small business.
“This is more like a home,” Thomas said. “You get the home feeling more than, like, a business.”
Thomas said she has come to The Healthy Hub, literally, every day for about a year.
The Healthy Hub has been open for about three years, and Jonasson said she is in the process of expanding the business to Gatesville.
The proposed new business will be called Spur Nutrition and is projected to open early in 2021.
