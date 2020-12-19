COPPERAS COVE — The Healthy Hub, a small business located in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, is hosting its first ever Christmas Bash, a combination food drive and activities for children, until 2 p.m. today.
Each non-perishable food item donated results in a raffle ticket for one of two small business packages.
All food collected will be donated to either The Cove House or Communities in Schools.
Jessie Jonasson, the owner of the business at 528 Cove Terrace Shopping Center, said although the Christmas Bash is new, throwing an event is not.
“When the holidays come around — pretty much every holiday we can — we try to throw an event where people can come in and try our products and see what we do, but also accommodate the children and give them something to do,” Jonasson said.
Killeen resident Jessica Thomas brought her three children, who painted ornaments.
Thomas said The Healthy Hub is not just a small business.
“This is more like a home,” Thomas said. “You get the home feeling more than, like, a business.”
Thomas said she has come to The Healthy Hub, literally, every day for about a year.
