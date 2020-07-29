Haven Stevenson, a Copperas Cove soccer player who recently accepted an invitation to play soccer at Angelo State University in San Angelo, was a good, natural leader, her coach said Tuesday.
Chelsea Spoor, who is now in Corpus Christi, explained why Stevenson was the team’s captain the past two years.
“I didn’t have to ever really pull it out of her,” she said of Stevenson’s leadership.
Spoor said she led with her actions as opposed to her words.
Stevenson’s workout for the Angelo State coaches was postponed from April to July due to the coronavirus she explained on Tuesday.
“It was a lot different than I would’ve expected,” Stevenson said of the recruiting process.
It was not the only adversity Stevenson has overcome, Spoor said.
Spoor recalled two pivotal games — one against Temple and one against Harker Heights — in which Stevenson suffered lacerations that required stitches. In the game against Temple, Stevenson’s pleas to re-enter the game were overruled by the team doctor.
In the Harker Heights game, however, she re-entered the game for the final few minutes and scored the game-winning goal in penalty kicks.
Stevenson said she would’ve attended Angelo State regardless if she had gotten a tryout, because she loved the campus.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Stevenson said about the invitation to play. “It’s what I’ve been waiting for since April.”
Spoor said she thinks Stevenson will flourish and added that she doesn’t think she has reached her peak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.