The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department, with support from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will accept Christmas trees for recycling daily from Jan. 3–7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Transfer Station located at 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. During this time, city of Copperas Cove residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge.
Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed. Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will provide a free tree sapling to the first 30 residents who drop off their Christmas Trees this year.
For residents unable to transport their Christmas trees, they may also be left curbside for complimentary collection on your regularly scheduled Brush Collection day (same day as recycle collection).
Questions may be directed to Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
