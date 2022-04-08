Several Copperas Cove High School students clapped, chanted and cheered boisterously Wednesday as six of their peers signed scholarship offers or letters of intent to perform at the collegiate level in a ceremony at Cove High’s Lea Ledger Auditorium.
Four of the six — including football player Wyatt Nelson — are staying in the state of Texas, while two — Hailee Thompson and Antonio Espinoza — will be headed to the Sunflower State: Kansas.
Nelson will continue his football career at Sul Ross State in Alpine, an NCAA Division III program. Thompson will head to MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. Espinoza, a baseball player, will pitch for Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas.
Some student-athletes remark that they choose one school over another because it felt like family. For Thompson, it literally is about family.
“My parents are actually alumni at MidAmerica and my sister actually goes there as well as my cousins,” she said Wednesday. “I have a lot of family there and everything.”
Thompson said she chose to pursue being a cheerleader because it has always been a passion.
“I’ve just loved the sport so much, and I mean, I’ve done other sports in the past, but cheer is just what I’ve loved the most,” she said.
Thompson’s cheer coach at Copperas Cove, Chandler Diaz, spoke of her double duties during football games, where she also played in the band.
“For varsity football games, she would walk out and do the normal stuff for pregame — stuff like that — cheer the first half. Then she’d run and hurry to get ready for halftime performance and perform halftime and then she’d come back and cheer for the second half,” Diaz said.
Espinoza, who played outfield and pitched for the Bulldawgs baseball team, will focus on just pitching for Kansas Wesleyan.
“It’s something I’ve always been good at. I’ve always known that it’s probably my ticket to college,” Espinoza said, adding that he lives for pressure. “I just love being on the mound. One, it’s the center of attention. And two, most of that pressure falls on you. I like being in the big-time moments.”
Espinoza said the campus of Kansas Wesleyan had a unique feel to it that made it appealing to him.
“When I went, it honestly didn’t even feel like a school the way that everything was running,” he said. “I mean, it was the week before finals, but it felt like it was at home; like everyone was just kind of relaxed. It wasn’t uptight or anything. It felt loose. It felt like I was meant to be there.”
Bulldawg baseball coach Daniel Carrillo took over the program this year, and he said Wednesday one thing he noticed about Espinoza was how competitive he is.
“One thing about him that I love is if I let him throw 210 pitches, he’s going to throw 210 pitches,” Carrillo said. “I think that’s one thing when he goes to the next level, you’re going to see that and how he just doesn’t take ‘No’ for an answer. You know, taking the ball out of his hand sometimes I’m a little worried what he’s going to do when I take it. But that’s just how competitive he is.”
Nelson will pack up and head approximately 400 miles west to continue playing wide receiver at Sul Ross State.
“It felt like home,” Nelson said. “The family, the players, the coaches. Everything felt right. It felt like I belonged there.”
Nelson said signing the letter of intent to play for Sul Ross State felt good.
“It was really exciting; kind of like a stress reliever to put pen to paper, so it’s a done deal,” Nelson said. “So now I’m just ready to work to get out there.”
One person confident in Nelson’s ability to do the work necessary is one of his former coaches, Derrick Franklin.
“Not only did he work out during our period, he works out with me in the mornings,” Franklin said. “He’s been doing this since I’ve gotten here.”
Other athletes who signed Wednesday were:
- Leeann Edmond, wrestling: Schreiner University
- Bradyn Brooks, football: Mission Tech Preparatory
- Jiya Edwards, powerlifting: University of Texas
