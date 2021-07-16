SAN ANTONIO — Since kindergarten, Trent Davidson has had approximately 15 spinal surgeries. Days of each week are filled with doctor’s office visits, follow-up appointments, and sometimes missing school for months at a time.
Yet, the 2021 Copperas Cove High School graduate has triumphed and walked the graduation stage with a 4.25 GPA, top 10% of his class, and a score of 1380 on the SAT in his junior year. Davidson was recently awarded a $1,000 college scholarship for being named the Copperas Cove Exchange Club A.C.E. (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Award and advanced to the district contest where he captured another $2,500 as the district winner and will compete in the state contest.
Davidson’s mother, Jenny Zavala, said she is “still beaming” at the amazing contributions to Davidson and his academic success.
“This scholarship is encouraging and gives me, as a single parent, financial confidence,” Zavala said. “I am blessed to have a great organization recognize my son as I have all along — capable.”
But the challenges for Davidson are far from over. He continues to struggle with spinal issues including scoliosis, restricted lung capacity, Bealls Syndrome, and aortic root dilation with mitral valve prolaps.
“Trent is an amazing young man who has defied odds and overcome tremendous adversity to achieve academic success,” CCHS Director of Student Services Amal Baty said. “Despite the difficulties he has been presented, Trent has overcome these challenges and will not let anything get in the way of accomplishing his goals.”
Davidson says his health issues have actually been a blessing as he has learned to adapt and work harder, faster and more efficiently.
“Not only did I manage to participate in many extracurricular and leadership activities, but I also maintained a high GPA and scored well on standardized tests,” Davidson said. “I remain proud of my academic achievement because I was able to balance school with everything else going on in my life, despite the difficulties presented.”
While balancing both his home and school responsibilities, Davidson volunteered more than 100 hours with student council, student registration, football management, class officer and other school activities such as Project Christmas and Feast of Sharing.
“I hope to major in mathematics and use this degree to teach future students or help regulate a business and its economy,” Davidson said. “If instead I take my alternative route of become a veterinary technician, I can assist with the care of animals, helping not only the animals but the families that the animals will be part of. The biggest changes come from helping others, even if it’s just locally.”
The school district recognized Davidson at its monthly school board meeting Tuesday evening, where he thanked his mother and the high school faculty for their continuous support.
Superintendent Joe Burns said Davidson will attend Texas A&M University in College Station.
