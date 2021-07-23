Groups of around 10 students each rotated through three stations Wednesday morning, meeting soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division, during the Ranger Reading Camp.
Meeting the soldiers goes along with this year’s theme.
“We decided to do the superhero theme this year — we thought with the pandemic last year, the kids would benefit from seeing the everyday heroes that we have,” said Heather Peacock, the camp’s director.
One of the stations on the rotation was to look and climb inside a military vehicle.
Camper Benedict Atuobi said climbing in the vehicle was his favorite station.
He said his favorite thing was, “Going up that big hole and exploring and, like, see the views. It was really interesting and really cool.”
Atuobi described going up and looking out of the hatch of the vehicle’s gunner.
He also had a chance to put on a vest and body armor that soldiers have to wear while deployed.
“I thought it would be heavier,” he said.
Overall, Atuobi said he enjoyed the talks with the soldiers because he got to experience some good things.
Ranger Reading Camp started five years ago, one of many projects funded by a Department of Defense Education Activity grant.
The grant is set to expire, meaning the district is footing the bill for this year’s camp, but district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said it will continue to apply for DoDEA grants.
Since the program has been funded by the federal government, Peacock said that every year, the district makes it a point to have some sort of demonstration or field trip with Fort Hood to continue to foster that community-military relationship.
One of the soldiers who came out to speak to the students was Staff Sgt. Jamil Green, an infantryman from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Green conversed with the soldiers about their favorite books, their favorite heroes and what he does in the Army.
One answer he got about favorite heroes made him choke up, he explained.
“Mostly it was their parents, but the best one was the child said the Army and said the real heroes,” Green said. “It kind of made me choke up a little bit.”
Green said it was the first time while being at Fort Hood to volunteer to talk to students at a local school, but it is something he foresees doing more.
“It was great — it was humbling,” he said of his experience. “All the kids were hilarious and motivated, and they’re so smart.”
Registration for this year’s reading camp topped out at 215 students, and Peacock said the district is seeing an average of 170 students per day, which is higher than previous years.
“We’ve had parents outside the two campuses that were allowed to come ask for it,” Peacock said. “So this year, we opened it up to all six (elementary) campuses, because the district is supporting it, but we continue the same format.”
Peacock, who is also an assistant principal in the district, said it is a program the district wants to continue into the future.
Initially started to help improve reading scores at two of the district’s 11 campuses, Peacock said the camp has been well received.
