Students paraded through the hallways, stacked cups as high as possible, created hats and sunglasses, made 100th day medallions all in celebration of Copperas Cove ISD’s milestone day of learning. The annual festivities are another fun way for children to reinforce reading, writing, and, most importantly, math skills they have learned since the start of the school year. Students expect to count to 100 many times on the 100th day of school. Cove schools engaged children with lots of different activities and ways to count to 100.
“Students made their hats with 10 strips of paper and each paper has 10 letters, numbers, stickers, patterns, and shapes on them to make 100 items on the hats,” said Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy teacher Ashley Prax.
Math was made fun as students counted 100 pieces of cereal into groups of 10, stringing them to make necklaces that they got to enjoy as snacks throughout the day.
Students at Hettie Halstead Elementary formed a human number line, parading through the school’s hallways, banging on a tambourine, while counting their steps.
“I was so excited to see students dressed up as cute little old people,” said first-grade teacher Jasmin Hight. “They enjoyed parading through the hall holding their 100 Day signs for the other students.”
Teachers used the traditional day to go beyond math skills and engaged students in reading, writing, and drawing skills using poems, predicting what life might be like 100 years from now, reading books about numbers to 100 and writing ways they would spend $100.
Students drew pictures of what they believe the future will bring.
Students were encouraged to write how they’re 100 days smarter and were amazed at how far they’ve come.
“Kindergarten had a great time celebrating the 100th day of school in hundredth day style,” said Clements/Parsons Elementary kindergarten teacher Alyssa Cox. “We did activities that had to do with the number 100 such as 100th Day snack, hat, sunglasses, 100 fruit loops on a necklace, 100 licks on a lollipop, and much more. Kindergartners had a blast exploring the number 100 all day long.”
