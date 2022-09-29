Dot Day

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary kindergarten students in teacher Brandy Oliveras’ class hang their masterpieces created with dots on their lockers to celebrate International Dot Day.

 Courtesy Photo

Dots on socks, dots on shirts, dots on pants, dots on scarves, dots on paper. They even had dots on their faces. Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary kindergarten students celebrated “International Dot Day.”

The book by Peter H. Reynolds tells the story of how an art teacher made an impact on a student who felt that she could not draw as well as other students. The teacher encouraged her to make her own mark and sign her masterpiece. What started out as a small dot, in the end, turned into the student’s journey of determining who she was,” said kindergarten teacher Brandy Oliveras.

