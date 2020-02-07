During the Holocaust, 1.5 million children, the majority of whom were Jewish, were murdered either directly or as a direct consequence of Nazi actions. Children were especially vulnerable to death carried out by the Nazi regime which began segregating Jewish children in school as early as 1933.
Copperas Cove Junior High seventh grade English students memorialized these children through a butterfly project. Students met with teachers in small groups to read and analyze the poem by Pavel Friedman, “The Butterfly.” Friedman wrote the poem while being detained in a ghetto in Poland. Students were then given a white butterfly and asked to create it as a memorial to a child of the Holocaust.
Student Kamren Rodriguez enjoyed that he was able to be creative and express how he felt about the Holocaust on the butterfly.
“The butterfly impacted me by helping me understand how the Jewish people felt and how one small thing, like the butterfly representing hope, that we don’t think twice about meant so much to them.”
Copperas Cove students are participating in teacher-led and independent blended learning stations each day. Students are utilizing various types of media to learn about the causes of the Holocaust using primary and secondary sources. Students evaluated primary sources such as survival testimonies, journal entries, and firsthand accounts.
Student Emma Stone learned about the continuing impact of the Holocaust and how it changed the world.
“It was deeply saddening,” Stone said. “Seeing all of those pictures from the Holocaust helped me understand how truly terrible it actually was.”
Teachers blended reading and history skills to study maps, charts, poems, photographs, videos, and short stories centered around the Holocaust. Students worked in learning stations to watch short videos and respond to questions, analyze poems and short stories, and write their thoughts and opinions in response to reading.
The lessons provided students with an opportunity to decide “what would they do” in the shoes of someone persecuted for their faith and opened the door for deeper conversations about acceptance and tolerance. The different mediums also helped students gain context and perspective on the events that took place starting from just prior to 1933 to events that took place after 1945.
